Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 14,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,651 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.20M, up from 112,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 2,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,933 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.98M, down from 33,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $307.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,259 shares to 5,625 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Com Cl A by 456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust owns 520,405 shares. Banced Corporation holds 4.69% or 12,160 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Invest holds 198,338 shares or 5.55% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,104 shares. Claar Advisors Ltd reported 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jnba Advsr reported 32,603 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 49,319 shares. Of Vermont reported 3.15% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 10.98M shares. Afam Cap reported 81,954 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. American Century Cos holds 2.89% or 13.14 million shares. Philadelphia Tru accumulated 188,502 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Company holds 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 28,853 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 22 shares stake.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palladium Prns Llc stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Missouri-based Monetary Mgmt Grp has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Perkins Coie Tru invested in 1.21% or 36,142 shares. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 51,283 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii owns 30,396 shares. Old Republic Intll holds 1.65% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 789,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.16% or 254,499 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore & has 7,353 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 59,178 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 3,273 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tcw Gru Incorporated has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Essex Fin Svcs owns 3,197 shares. New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 0.92% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 1.68 million were reported by American Century Cos. E&G Lp has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,723 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. $87,985 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Monday, August 27. AMON CRISTIANO R also sold $1.10 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, December 3.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $984.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,693 shares to 56,635 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 14,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,647 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).