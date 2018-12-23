Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 1,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44 million, down from 12,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread

Ifrah Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 33.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ifrah Financial Services Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $598,000, down from 14,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 1.23M shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 21.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE

Among 14 analysts covering ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. ServiceMaster had 44 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 31. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, June 14 with “Buy”. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, September 15. Nomura maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Friday, November 3. Nomura has “Reduce” rating and $39 target.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc, which manages about $292.28M and $282.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 17,141 shares to 34,546 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SERV’s profit will be $32.56M for 36.71 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) to Outline Strategy for Future Growth – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Trade Desk, United Rentals, ServiceMaster Global, Talend SA, Viking Therapeutics, and SEACOR â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Takes Neutral Stance On ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV) After Frontdoor Spinoff – Benzinga” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terminix Names Bed Bugs the 2018 Pest of the Year – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merry Maids Helps You Prepare for Inevitable Holiday Surprises – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Waddell & Reed has 3.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6.30M shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 378,611 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,859 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Ltd accumulated 9,110 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 29.48M shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 0.28% or 9,244 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 635,040 shares. Cambridge holds 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 238,249 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc stated it has 5,817 shares. Sei Invs Company accumulated 963,884 shares. Birmingham Cap Management Co Al stated it has 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barry Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.45% or 5,943 shares. 21,930 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Services Lc. Elkhorn Partnership invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvard Mngmt invested in 6.21% or 107,903 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 5. OTR Global downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, January 19 to “Negative” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, December 23. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. As per Thursday, July 6, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Rosenblatt. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 27 report. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 19.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canaccord cuts Apple target on “lackluster” XR – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 11/27/2018: UTX,AAPL,BOSC,BRK.A,BRK.B – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Secret Weapon – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: Apple’s decision feels like a complete rebuke of North Carolina – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.