Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,504 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.56M, down from 67,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 175,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $166.81 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $9.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 1.09 million shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 46,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc has $15700 highest and $6 lowest target. $98.05’s average target is 15.46% above currents $84.92 stock price. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 5. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, November 28 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, June 8 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, June 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 7 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 13. Leerink Swann upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 2 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 1 by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. $8.81 million worth of stock was sold by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4. 1,013 shares valued at $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 20. 5,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $496,274 were bought by TILTON GLENN F. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82M worth of stock or 42,450 shares. The insider GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50 million. $5.40M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwich Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 11,770 were reported by Cambridge Advsrs. Miles Capital Inc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri reported 80,315 shares. Clearbridge Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,905 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc reported 86,914 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Penobscot Invest Management accumulated 104,369 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd holds 0.07% or 3,966 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi invested 1.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Everett Harris & Communication Ca has 378,516 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Orleans Mngmt Corporation La invested 2.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cape Ann Comml Bank accumulated 8,450 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Co holds 13,315 shares. Navellier And Assocs reported 29,841 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, November 19 KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,408 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 29 the stock rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16800 target in Monday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, January 27. Rosenblatt maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Rosenblatt has “Hold” rating and $150.0 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, May 26. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, February 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 11 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt has 1.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grand Jean Management Incorporated holds 73,507 shares or 5.79% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 2.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pring Turner Capital Gp reported 0.76% stake. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Com holds 367,503 shares or 6.14% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.33% or 183,940 shares. Tributary Management Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 10,700 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Gator Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,304 shares. Swedbank reported 5.70M shares. Srb owns 2,475 shares. Murphy Mngmt holds 5.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 162,220 shares. Newfocus Financial Ltd Company invested in 9.45% or 77,465 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.61% stake.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 5,819 shares to 356,567 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 15,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).