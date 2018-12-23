American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 3.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77M, down from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 70.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 36,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,450 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $896,000, down from 52,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 4.62 million shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Bridge Advisors owns 135,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Round Table Services Ltd Liability reported 11,311 shares stake. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 15,394 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Investment Advsr Ltd has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 42.72 million shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 1.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,806 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited stated it has 3.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Co holds 5% or 29,150 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Botty Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 929 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 4.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Comml Bank has 63,058 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, June 21. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 22 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Friday, January 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 26 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 22 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, December 1.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 53,340 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.15% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 41,791 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 213,700 shares. City has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation reported 200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 99,949 shares. Washington Fincl Bank accumulated 1,600 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated invested in 40,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested in 44,152 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 423,167 shares. 118,077 are held by Kdi Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connable Office has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 4,790 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $800.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 13,340 shares to 51,237 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO).

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $78,105 was made by Owen Terry Modock on Friday, October 12. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 5,000 shares worth $300,000. $49,754 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Monday, October 22. Shares for $26,142 were bought by Lewis Holden. FLORNESS DANIEL L also bought $103,900 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FAST’s profit will be $172.23M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.