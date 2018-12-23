Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 570,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.26M, down from 601,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.15 million shares traded or 170.99% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON ELIGIBLE TO GET SINGLE TO DOUBLE DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES IF DEAL YIELDS COMMERCIALLY SUCCESSFUL PRODUCT; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS INTERESTED IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING DEALS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND OTHER CANCER DRUGS; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER,LILLY IN PACT WITH OXFORD ON EMPAGLIFLOZIN STUDY

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,557 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.83 million, down from 108,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold LLY shares while 399 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 794.28 million shares or 1.80% less from 808.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 591 were reported by Focused Wealth. Park National Oh has 0.5% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 3,368 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 83,405 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.76% or 3.19 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,099 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial invested in 0.13% or 5,585 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Girard Partners Limited reported 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mai Cap Mngmt owns 5,694 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 15,914 shares. Private Com Na has 0.13% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,905 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Llc reported 2,743 shares. Cap International Ca accumulated 30,912 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,900 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 29 sales for $384.57 million activity. Shares for $19.78 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. Zakrowski Donald A sold $63,342 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, September 4. $2.82 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by O’Neill Myles. Another trade for 2,168 shares valued at $206,437 was bought by TAI JACKSON P.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 19.30% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.34 billion for 20.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.16% negative EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 196,053 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 15,503 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jlb Assocs invested in 3.76% or 77,756 shares. Quantum holds 1.23% or 15,220 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce Inc holds 19,743 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv reported 29,771 shares or 4.94% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 417,151 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Planning Group Inc has 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,569 shares. Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca holds 6.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 32,117 shares. Blackrock reported 2.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Mgmt Inc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,102 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd holds 24,153 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. Copeland Management Lc holds 35,343 shares. Vantage Invest Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 81,323 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $458.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,132 shares to 57,280 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

