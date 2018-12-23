Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:APLE) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s current price of $14.05 translates into 0.71% yield. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 2.62M shares traded or 60.96% up from the average. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has declined 21.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APLE News: 19/04/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Announces May 2018 Distribution; 07/05/2018 – APLE SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $437M TO $457M, EST. $450.3M; 19/03/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Announces April 2018 Distribution and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME $198 MLN TO $221 MLN; 03/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT BUYS HAMPTON INN & SUITES BY HILTON; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 38C, EST. 39C; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE HOTELS REVPAR $100.23 VS $99.31; 07/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Sees 2018 Net $198M-Net $221M; 03/05/2018 – APLE BUYS HAMPTON INN & SUITES PHOENIX DOWNTOWN FOR 44M; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY SEES FY REVPAR 0% TO +2%

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased Cvs Corp Com (CVS) stake by 32.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp acquired 5,785 shares as Cvs Corp Com (CVS)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 23,620 shares with $1.86 million value, up from 17,835 last quarter. Cvs Corp Com now has $82.38B valuation. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON

Among 8 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CVS Health had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup on Monday, July 9 with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 3. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, November 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Goldman Sachs.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity. The insider Hourican Kevin sold 8,564 shares worth $642,300. 14,229 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A. The insider Denton David M sold 25,159 shares worth $2.02M. Boratto Eva C had sold 4,426 shares worth $354,080. Bisaccia Lisa also sold $1.72M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 8,033 shares. Reik & Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 4,670 shares in its portfolio. Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 7.79M shares. Washington Tru Co has invested 0.84% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 933,258 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 99,357 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.3% or 1.96 million shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 11,626 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 38,152 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Ltd has invested 5.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 63,786 shares. Ruggie Cap Gp holds 0.03% or 607 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 3.30 million shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased Vanguard World Fds Inf Tech Et (VGT) stake by 3,250 shares to 6,775 valued at $1.37 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 52,145 shares. International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 18.96 P/E ratio. The firm invests primarily in the lodging industry.

