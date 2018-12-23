Appleton Partners Upped Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding; Atmos Energy (ATO) Shorts Down By 8.38%

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) had a decrease of 8.38% in short interest. ATO’s SI was 1.76M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.38% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 521,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)’s short sellers to cover ATO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 2.94 million shares traded or 296.47% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Appleton Partners Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 8.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc acquired 6,358 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 79,206 shares with $3.85 million value, up from 72,848 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $188.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advsr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 532,572 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 12.88M shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 41,059 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited has 438,890 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 138,623 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Lc reported 7,446 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Lc has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment, Florida-based fund reported 6,652 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brandes Investment Prtnrs LP holds 0.05% or 44,382 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 592,630 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 3.86M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Institute For Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.42% stake.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M. On Monday, December 3 Tan Irving sold $1.36M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 28,000 shares. The insider Goeckeler David sold $3.00M. On Friday, November 23 the insider BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million. Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30M. Another trade for 217,420 shares valued at $10.28 million was made by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. The insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324.

Appleton Partners Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP) stake by 1,175 shares to 20,110 valued at $5.96M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Allergan Plc Shs stake by 3,111 shares and now owns 1,360 shares. Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, November 15 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 14 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $43 target in Thursday, August 16 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 15.

Among 4 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Atmos Energy had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $103 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of ATO in report on Friday, September 21 to “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ATO in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 14 by UBS.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.14 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 3,903 are held by Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 2,789 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 0.03% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 28,737 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 20,248 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 378,457 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 9,996 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 538,247 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Smithfield accumulated 0.01% or 540 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 263,080 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd accumulated 14,036 shares. 2.82M were reported by American Century Companies. The Nebraska-based Cls Invests Lc has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).