Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 114.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 30,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,545 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22M, up from 26,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88 million shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 1,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,069 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.69M, up from 63,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $125 target in Thursday, September 22 report. Longbow initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 6 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, December 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 7 by FBR Capital. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 26 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by FBR Capital.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $813.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 8,587 shares to 286,744 shares, valued at $42.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,087 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc A.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Doubling Of Services Revenue To $100 Billion – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Already Undervalued? – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Might Be the Real Reason Apple’s Not Launching a 5G iPhone Until 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Company invested in 56,974 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bruce And holds 85,600 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zwj Invest Counsel Inc owns 106,516 shares. -based Bonness Enterprises has invested 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Timessquare Cap Management reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 22,449 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 60,738 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sageworth Tru Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,082 shares. 44,081 are held by Hilltop Hldgs. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 94,550 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Stonehearth Cap Management accumulated 0.49% or 2,838 shares. Sadoff Limited Liability Corp reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Icm Asset Management Inc, which manages about $143.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 91,104 shares to 320,556 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, November 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 14. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, August 18. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Needham maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, August 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, November 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $56 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, IMMU, AMAT – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “We Did The Math SUSA Can Go To $126 – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks That Will Struggle to Rise Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.