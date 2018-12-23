Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 10.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 80,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 882,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $95.03 million, up from 801,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 588,809 shares traded or 93.02% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 12.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 101,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 22.33 million shares traded or 95.98% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Another trade for 8,207 shares valued at $141,160 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Tuesday, December 11. $3.30 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was sold by POST GLEN F III.

More important recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink’s Huge Yield Spells Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) UBS 46th Annual Global Media & Communication Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Market Remains Wrong On This 13% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What CenturyLink’s Debt Means For Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 3.02M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mariner Lc reported 38,852 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 87,577 shares. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 52,842 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 3,765 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0.06% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.11% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ls Investment Ltd has invested 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Raymond James Fin Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 89,924 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 9,682 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot owns 10,893 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acr Alpine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.83% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Veritable LP reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Invesco Ltd owns 4.90 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, May 3. As per Thursday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, October 10. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Wednesday, August 22 to “Sell”. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, October 28 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) rating on Wednesday, October 4. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $19 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 10 by Oppenheimer. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, October 13.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $15.28 million activity. HAGGE STEPHEN J had sold 25,000 shares worth $2.61M. 10,514 shares valued at $977,225 were sold by Haffar Salim on Tuesday, June 26. Shares for $1.34 million were sold by Kampouri Monnas Giovanna. Prieur Marc had sold 800 shares worth $81,984 on Tuesday, July 31.

Among 10 analysts covering AptarGroup Inc (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. AptarGroup Inc had 39 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, December 7. Robert W. Baird downgraded AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) rating on Tuesday, January 5. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $80.0 target. Wells Fargo maintained AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) rating on Wednesday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $90.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Monday, October 31. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 30 by Robert W. Baird. UBS initiated AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) rating on Wednesday, June 20. UBS has “Hold” rating and $10500 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) on Monday, July 30 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ATR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 55.66 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.17% or 31,135 shares. American International Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Aristotle Capital Boston Lc reported 0.27% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 88,467 shares. Moreover, King Luther has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,500 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings invested in 0.06% or 76,127 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 31,718 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability invested in 6,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 11,148 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 100,644 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 63,530 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 11,229 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $17.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8,060 shares to 204,039 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 6,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,569 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).