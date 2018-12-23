Arcadia Investment Management Lifted Its Watsco (WSO) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 12.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arcadia Investment Management Corp acquired 2,200 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock declined 16.87%. The Arcadia Investment Management Corp holds 19,145 shares with $3.41 million value, up from 16,945 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $4.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.23% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 740,511 shares traded or 132.60% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 11.14% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50

Among 3 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Magna International had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Thursday, August 9 report. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 13. See Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

12/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $69 New Target: $62 Maintain

13/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $53 New Target: $48 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $77 New Target: $69 Maintain

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and makes automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $15.13 billion. The firm offers engineering and contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems; electric/electronic components and systems; roof systems comprising softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops; and closures, including latching systems, hinges and wire forming, power closures, electronics, door modules, window systems engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof racks, roof systems, testing centers, and running boards. It has a 6.67 P/E ratio. It also provides interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings; complete seating systems, mechanism solutions, seat structure solutions, foam and trim products, and design and development solutions; and fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 1.73M shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Acquires VIZA Geca to Bolster Its Seating Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Will Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) Get Going with the New NAFTA and the China Card? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Am Cheering Magna’s Fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 13,193 shares to 70,171 valued at $6.64M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 25,066 shares and now owns 161,363 shares. State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 100 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 29.13 million shares or 3.35% less from 30.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp has 1.23% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Landscape Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1,922 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) accumulated 4,077 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc accumulated 18,605 shares. 125,152 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,384 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 2,524 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 60,456 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 23 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Pennsylvania Com has 0.23% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 31,113 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc reported 7,404 shares stake. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.57% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Bancorporation Of Mellon has 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). First Advsrs LP accumulated 0.06% or 175,921 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Watsco (NYSE:WSO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Watsco had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $176 target in Friday, September 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Longbow. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Robert W. Baird.