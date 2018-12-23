Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 14,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.33 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 2.40M shares traded or 115.79% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 4.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%

Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $484,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 725,207 shares traded or 140.50% up from the average. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 478.64% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 478.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FLS’s profit will be $74.58M for 16.42 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.33% EPS growth.

