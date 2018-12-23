BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) had a decrease of 23.39% in short interest. BNNLF’s SI was 51,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 23.39% from 66,700 shares previously. With 100,700 avg volume, 1 days are for BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF)’s short sellers to cover BNNLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.028 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) formed double top with $14.15 target or 7.00% above today's $13.22 share price. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has $377.34 million valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 226,285 shares traded or 88.96% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 4.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.13M for 10.33 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.51 million shares or 0.98% more from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ares Commercial Real had 5 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, July 30. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ACRE in report on Tuesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating.

Since December 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $193,784 activity. Another trade for 13,618 shares valued at $193,784 was sold by Henderson James Alan.

Bannerman Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Namibia, Southern Africa. The company has market cap of $26.68 million. The companyÂ’s principal property is its 95% -owned Etango Project located in the Erongo uranium mining region of Namibia. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Bannerman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bannerman Resources: This Microcap Provides The Most Leverage For A Uranium Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2017.