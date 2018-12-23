Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,277 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.55 million, down from 115,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32M shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video)

Cue Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 49.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc bought 4,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, up from 8,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03 million and $166.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,549 shares to 29,939 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,735 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03 billion for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $712.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 12,625 shares to 50,950 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 64,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL).

