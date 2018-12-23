Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI) had an increase of 28.36% in short interest. BKYI’s SI was 51,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 28.36% from 40,200 shares previously. With 28,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s short sellers to cover BKYI’s short positions. The SI to Bio-key International Inc’s float is 1.03%. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 38,268 shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has declined 7.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BKYI News: 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BIO-key to Display its Biometric Software and Hardware Solutions at connect:ID May 1 – 2 in Washington, DC; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – BIO-KEY IS REITERATING ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $8 MLN – $12 MLN; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE, BIO-KEY WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 BIO-key to Showcase TouchLock Line of Biometric & Bluetooth Travel and Bicycle Locks at Hong Kong Global Sources Gifts and Hom

Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) is expected to pay $0.25 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:AGX) shareholders before Jan 23, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Argan Inc's current price of $35.92 translates into 0.70% yield. Argan Inc's dividend has Jan 24, 2019 as record date. Dec 13, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 253,968 shares traded or 44.77% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has declined 7.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500.

More important recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Argan, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results – Business Wire" on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: "What Will Argan Do With All Of Their Cash? – Seeking Alpha", Seekingalpha.com published: "Argan: A Good Company At A Bargain Price – Seeking Alpha" on August 03, 2018.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, activities management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company has market cap of $559.30 million. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms.