First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 6006% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc acquired 6,006 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 20.83%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 6,106 shares with $777,000 value, up from 100 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $10.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.41. About 4.35 million shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts board member at center of proxy battle won’t seek re-election; second director resigns; 22/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SAYS STEVE WYNN IN PACT TO SELL REMAINING STAKE; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Massport, Trump; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders To Vote For Independent Directors At May Shareholder Meeting — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – NY State Comptroller DiNapoli Calls on Wynn Resorts to Disclose All Political Spending; 16/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts takes a gamble by not selling Boston casino; 16/04/2018 – Pandera Systems to be a Gold sponsor at Magento Imagine 2018; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox to Face Massachusetts Gambling Regulators; 11/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN); 09/03/2018 – WYNN COULD SEE UPSIDE AS STANDALONE, TAKEOVER CANDIDATE: NOMURA

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 32.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Argyle Capital Management Inc acquired 9,090 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 6.45%. The Argyle Capital Management Inc holds 36,955 shares with $1.61M value, up from 27,865 last quarter. Southern Co now has $46.39B valuation. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 5,880 shares to 5,222 valued at $384,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 13,248 shares and now owns 13,899 shares. Ishares Tr (TIP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold WYNN shares while 117 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 79.14 million shares or 0.59% less from 79.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Blackrock reported 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). First Personal Fincl Services invested in 0.05% or 1,182 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 91 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 1,223 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 333 shares. Nokota Management LP holds 0.31% or 153,508 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 100 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 27,416 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 35,290 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 2,010 shares. National Pension Service owns 112,687 shares. Natixis has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors accumulated 17,920 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 15 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Thursday, November 8. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $104 target. Jefferies maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Thursday, November 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WYNN in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by Jefferies. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Doomed to Have a Terrible 2019 Too? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AMD, Wynn, Discovery, Twitter – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn (WYNN) Up 13.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GM, WYNN, MMM – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTWO, WYNN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.01 million activity. SATRE PHILIP G also bought $1.01 million worth of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Tuesday, November 13.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. The insider WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C sold 16,371 shares worth $776,025. Shares for $705,450 were sold by Greene Kimberly S -. Lantrip Mark sold $428,207 worth of stock. 35,061 shares valued at $1.66 million were sold by Wilson Anthony L on Tuesday, December 4.

Among 7 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Thursday, December 6. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $46 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 29. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, July 24 with “Sector Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, August 9 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va invested 1.34% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.91% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Beacon Financial Grp holds 122,596 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na holds 5,905 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 101,779 shares. Nordea Investment Ab owns 3.83 million shares. Motco invested in 0.32% or 74,305 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 148,966 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 0.03% or 1.82 million shares. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 10,740 shares. Telos Mgmt Inc stated it has 36,140 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).