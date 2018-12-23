Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 12.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 6,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.19 million, up from 50,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.41. About 4.35M shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – Two More Wynn Resorts Directors to Leave Board; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts urges shareholders to back its directors; 21/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN – ON MARCH 20, WFLP & WYNN RESORTS ENTERED INTO REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT AS PROVIDED IN SEPARATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN STEPHEN WYNN & CO; 09/03/2018 – New Wynn Resorts CEO: I had no prior knowledge of sexual misconduct complaints against Steve Wynn; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK EXITED ANDV, STZ, WYNN, WP, SABR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – SETTLEMENT PROVIDES DISMISSAL OF ALL LITIGATION BETWEEN PARTIES, CO, ITS THEN-DIRECTORS & EXECUTIVES WITH RESPECT TO REDEMPTION; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX SAYS JAPAN IS MAJOR FOCUS FOR GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED, UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ARUZE USA REACH SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Universal Entertainment Lifts Profit Forecast on Wynn Settlement

Markel Corp increased its stake in Rollins Inc. (ROL) by 3.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.66M, up from 504,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Rollins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 2.50M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 23.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Among 8 analysts covering Rollins (NYSE:ROL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Rollins had 13 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by Sidoti. The stock of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 27. As per Monday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 4 by Nomura. Zacks downgraded the shares of ROL in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 29 report. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 21 by Sidoti. Zacks upgraded Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) on Thursday, August 20 to “Sell” rating.

Another recent and important Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Rollins announces three-for-two stock split, regular and special cash Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold ROL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 81.30 million shares or 0.16% less from 81.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 13,537 shares. 58,846 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Schwab Charles Inv Inc owns 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 459,601 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 70,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advisors invested in 617,631 shares. Bamco has invested 0.18% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 16,400 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 4,067 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4.05M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc invested in 593 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey Wright Associate invested in 0.66% or 59,545 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 249,921 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) by 86,000 shares to 82,000 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 75 investors sold WYNN shares while 117 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 79.14 million shares or 0.59% less from 79.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Advsr stated it has 206 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Markston Int Lc owns 375 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 130,010 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 37,017 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 264 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,079 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Somerset Tru stated it has 20 shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.06% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.16% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 6,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $10.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,976 shares to 40,224 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Class A by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,950 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.01 million activity.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wynn Resorts Realizes Golf, Not Lagoons, Is More Profitable – Nasdaq” on November 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2018: CARG,CVNA,WYNN – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Bullish Options Positioning Continues in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Targeting Upside in Shares Through March -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday 11/16 Insider Buying Report: WYNN, CNCE – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Too Much Has to Go Right for SBUX Stock to Be a Good Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 115 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Wednesday, April 13 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WYNN in report on Friday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Thursday, November 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Wednesday, April 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 9. Credit Agricole upgraded the shares of WYNN in report on Wednesday, September 2 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Argus Research.