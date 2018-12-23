ASICS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) had a decrease of 1.26% in short interest. ASCCF’s SI was 2.19 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.26% from 2.21M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 21857 days are for ASICS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)’s short sellers to cover ASCCF’s short positions. It closed at $13.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) is expected to pay $0.38 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:AI) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s current price of $7.70 translates into 4.87% yield. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 13, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 944,494 shares traded or 114.90% up from the average. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 31.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c

Another recent and important ASICS Corporation (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Asics Corp. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, the Oceania, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The firm offers sports shoes, sportswear, and sports equipment. It has a 53.66 P/E ratio. It also makes and sells outdoor products.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company has market cap of $233.66 million. The firm acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It currently has negative earnings. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations.