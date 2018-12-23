Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 4.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc acquired 10,045 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 0.92%. The Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 217,262 shares with $21.37 million value, up from 207,217 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $118.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92 million shares traded or 97.51% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018)

Mairs & Power Inc increased Aar Corp (AIR) stake by 66.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 49,000 shares as Aar Corp (AIR)’s stock declined 11.20%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 122,600 shares with $5.87M value, up from 73,600 last quarter. Aar Corp now has $1.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 1.15 million shares traded or 280.27% up from the average. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 4.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) stake by 17,925 shares to 311,189 valued at $32.95M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 7,166 shares and now owns 394,206 shares. Western Union (NYSE:WU) was reduced too.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.14 million activity. On Wednesday, July 25 STORCH DAVID P sold $3.01 million worth of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) or 63,736 shares. $1.15 million worth of stock was sold by Regan Robert J on Tuesday, July 31. 10,239 shares were sold by WOODARD RONALD B, worth $477,506 on Thursday, September 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.33 million shares or 6.37% less from 32.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street reported 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 10,596 shares. Prescott Group Cap Limited Liability Company owns 63,548 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.95 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc reported 145,615 shares. 5,200 are held by Omers Administration Corporation. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 22,831 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability Com owns 41,418 shares. Mairs And Pwr reported 122,600 shares stake. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Cwm holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group accumulated 11,013 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 3.27 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AAR (NYSE:AIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AAR had 3 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by SunTrust. Credit Suisse maintained AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) rating on Friday, September 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $58 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, September 26 report.

Among 13 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Medtronic had 14 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, October 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, August 27 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, August 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, December 19 by JP Morgan. Needham upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, August 13 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 22. Wells Fargo maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 22. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $101 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Wealth reported 70,716 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cullen Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 14,520 shares. Altfest L J And Com has 8,883 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,485 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 2,918 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,242 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt has 4,632 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38 shares. Strategic Inc, a New York-based fund reported 55,907 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 47,213 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3.35M shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 3,818 shares. Vestor Limited Liability holds 3.33% or 174,842 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank & Tru stated it has 23,785 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).