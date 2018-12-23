Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 10.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 11,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85 million, down from 102,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 12.51 million shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 11.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 301,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.13M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 9.57 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 13.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 29/03/2018 – Huge CEO Aaron Shapiro to Leave the IPG Digital Agency

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG SFIX GOOG GOOGL CWH ALGN SYF AQUA TSRO MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, DY and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT TRVN GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF AQUA GSKY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Bank Of America, Children’s Place And More – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG NKTR SYF GSKY RBBN (SONS) MGI NSANY CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial had 86 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of SYF in report on Tuesday, January 9 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 21. The stock has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 13. On Wednesday, May 11 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 3 by Stephens. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, October 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SYF in report on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Monday, December 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 10 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 29.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc, which manages about $3.09 billion and $116.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,198 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.28M for 6.47 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. Mergenthaler Frank also sold $1.12M worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares. On Wednesday, October 31 GREENIAUS H JOHN sold $117,504 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 5,000 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,333 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $48.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Among 18 analysts covering Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Interpublic Group of Companies had 60 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, July 26. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IPG in report on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Monday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. RBC Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Friday, October 7 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 5.