Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 11,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,783 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15 million, up from 94,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 35.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 220,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,138 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.45 million, down from 621,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 4.66M shares traded or 94.11% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 22.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.27 per share. TS’s profit will be $252.99M for 12.37 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Tenaris, SA (TS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – February 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris SA – TS – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenaris informs of prosecutors’ request – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tenaris S.A. Investors (TS) – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TENARIS LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Tenaris SA â€“ TS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $584.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 47,200 shares to 295,117 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC) by 41,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Among 23 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Tenaris SA had 52 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, February 22. Berenberg initiated the shares of TS in report on Tuesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. As per Thursday, January 19, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33.0 target in Thursday, January 11 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 20 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital. Howard Weil upgraded the shares of TS in report on Thursday, September 17 to “Sector Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Cowen & Co. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 2 report.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 16 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, July 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, December 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vetr on Monday, August 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 13. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by BMO Capital Markets.

