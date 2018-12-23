Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 10.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 5,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,038 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.13 million, up from 50,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 910,058 shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 7.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Energen Corp (EGN) by 58.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 5,640 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 15,240 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Energen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 3.44M shares traded or 182.83% up from the average. Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGN News: 08/05/2018 – Energen 1Q Net $118.9M; 07/03/2018 Energen Appoints Two New Independent Directors; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN SAYS ON CNBC THAT ENERGEN COULD BE DEAL FOR OIL MAJOR; 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 13/03/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $67; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN SAYS ENERGEN WORTH OVER $100/SHARE: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Energen: Vincent Intrieri, Jonathan Cohen Named to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGN); 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Asset SA Buys New 1.4% Position in Energen

Among 14 analysts covering Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Arrow Electronics Inc. had 25 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Agricole downgraded Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) on Thursday, October 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, September 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 4. Raymond James upgraded the shares of ARW in report on Monday, February 12 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 22 by Longbow. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 14. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Thursday, October 29. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole on Wednesday, July 29 to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Wednesday, July 29 to “Buy”.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Melvin Vincent P sold $156,200 worth of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) on Monday, August 20. Kostalnick Charles II had sold 700 shares worth $52,059 on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold ARW shares while 124 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.13 million shares or 0.62% more from 79.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 128,356 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 5,784 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 11,698 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 0.1% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd holds 221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 7.94M shares. Fdx Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 6,013 shares. Moreover, Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 1.61M shares. Coastline Trust Communications has 12,420 shares. Next Grp has 3,625 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Burney Com accumulated 78,347 shares. Nordea Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.06% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 20,500 shares.

Another recent and important Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 3,332 shares to 49,892 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 6,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,605 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.52, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold EGN shares while 123 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 83.52 million shares or 5.18% less from 88.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 255,200 shares in its portfolio. Welch Grp Limited Company reported 11,115 shares. 552 were accumulated by M&R Management. 5,265 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sei Invs invested 0.04% in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Stevens Capital L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 106,997 shares. Halcyon Mngmt Partners LP reported 422,965 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 16,201 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0% in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 118,718 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 4,214 shares. 464 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 4,569 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Energen Corporation had 147 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, May 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, November 6. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 24 by Argus Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EGN in report on Thursday, September 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 11. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global on Friday, August 11 to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) earned “Outperform” rating by iBERIA Capital Partners on Tuesday, March 22. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $43 target in Friday, April 1 report.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $148.70 million activity. LYNCH RUSSELL E. JR. sold $173,727 worth of stock.