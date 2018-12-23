Redwood Investments Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) stake by 24.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc acquired 20,096 shares as Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY)’s stock declined 16.18%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 101,013 shares with $8.30 million value, up from 80,917 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp Del now has $45.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 12.54 million shares traded or 126.80% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 239,295 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 1.52M shares with $174.30 million value, up from 1.28M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 49,619 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd reported 502,270 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Street Corp has 37.71 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bb&T Lc has 474,374 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated reported 3,600 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 36,575 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.91M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 225,705 shares. Grassi accumulated 14,190 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt holds 0.92% or 28,683 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 798,906 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 158,458 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 96,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Co.

Among 8 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the shares of OXY in report on Monday, October 22 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 17. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, November 7. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Edward Jones to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. PiperJaffray reinitiated the shares of OXY in report on Friday, September 28 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,578 shares to 72,725 valued at $12.38 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,112 shares and now owns 34,414 shares. Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) was reduced too.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.12 million on Monday, December 3. $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million. 36,500 shares valued at $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. $21.70 million worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd reported 26,792 shares stake. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Inv Incorporated has invested 4.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania Co holds 2.12% or 446,103 shares in its portfolio. 32,841 are held by Keystone Planning. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 1.16 million shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Glenview Limited Co has 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archon Ptnrs Ltd reported 105,000 shares stake. Sabal Tru Com holds 3.23% or 319,846 shares in its portfolio. Busey Trust holds 3.43% or 323,760 shares. 91,521 were accumulated by Stonebridge Mngmt. Waters Parkerson & Lc owns 252,378 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Liability Com has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 91,467 are owned by Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Peconic Prtn Ltd Llc owns 118,265 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, October 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $125 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets.