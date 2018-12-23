Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut Its Arrow Electrs (ARW) Position; Ashland (ASH) Has 0 Sentiment

Ashland Inc (ASH) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 0 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 2 sold and reduced their stakes in Ashland Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 45,035 shares, down from 92,420 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ashland Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) stake by 3.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 59,119 shares as Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.61 million shares with $118.48M value, down from 1.67M last quarter. Arrow Electrs Inc now has $5.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 910,058 shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 7.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20

More notable recent Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Ashland promotes Whitaker to vice president and treasurer – GlobeNewswire" on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Ashland announces continued board refreshment NYSE:ASH – GlobeNewswire" published on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: "Cruiser Capital Criticizes Ashland Global's Recent Actions and Board Updates – Stockhouse" published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Ashland issues statement regarding director nominations NYSE:ASH – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 13,990 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.11% invested in the company for 3,200 shares. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Alphamark Advisors Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 106 shares.

The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 943,169 shares traded or 42.14% up from the average. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) has risen 6.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Its Composites Segment; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Butanediol Plant in Germany, Related Merchant I&S Products; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND SEES FISCAL '18 ADJ. EPS $3.30 TO $3.50, EST. $3.17; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – OUTLOOK FOR YEAR HAS NOT CHANGED; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Expects to Use Proceeds From Possible Sale of the Assets Primarily for Debt Reduction, Shr Repurchases

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 37.27 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

Analysts await Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 32.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ASH’s profit will be $38.12M for 27.51 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold ARW shares while 124 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.13 million shares or 0.62% more from 79.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability reported 0.33% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 45,030 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Aperio Gru Lc has 180,497 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,310 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated owns 3,150 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 7,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Management invested in 7,956 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 161,513 shares. Whittier Com reported 1,790 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 22,300 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,300 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 7,664 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Sterling Management Lc invested in 10,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arrow Electronics had 3 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup upgraded the shares of ARW in report on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, up 1.99% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.51 per share. ARW’s profit will be $223.16M for 6.40 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on November 01, 2018, also Businesswire.com and their article: "Arrow Electronics Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire" published on November 01, 2018.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Allergan Plc stake by 2.83 million shares to 3.19 million valued at $607.17 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 24,239 shares and now owns 406,385 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was raised too.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. $52,059 worth of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was sold by Kostalnick Charles II. Shares for $156,200 were sold by Melvin Vincent P on Monday, August 20. Morris Mary Catherine also sold $810,766 worth of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) on Tuesday, August 21.