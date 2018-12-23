Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) stake by 13.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc acquired 50,270 shares as Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)’s stock declined 46.61%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 427,028 shares with $5.34M value, up from 376,758 last quarter. Oasis Petroleum Inc now has $1.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 17.32 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9

Arvest Trust Company decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arvest Trust Company sold 2,386 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Arvest Trust Company holds 146,311 shares with $33.03M value, down from 148,697 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program

Arvest Trust Company increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 425,153 shares to 629,856 valued at $25.82 million in 2018Q3. It also upped United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 10,410 shares and now owns 73,370 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,652 shares. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $210 target in Friday, August 31 report. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $213 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $270 target in Friday, November 2 report. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Family Cap Trust Company accumulated 23,670 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Bessemer Grp owns 3.26M shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Odey Asset Gru Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bath Savings Tru Communications reported 105,557 shares. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regions Financial Corp stated it has 1.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palo owns 45,380 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. 146,200 were accumulated by Honeywell Incorporated. 22 are owned by Finance Engines Advsr Limited Liability. 19,216 were reported by Leisure Cap Mngmt. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 38,558 shares. 15,533 are held by David R Rahn Associates Incorporated. Utd Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 80,323 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 16,415 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $241,200 activity. 30,000 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares with value of $241,200 were sold by Reid Taylor L.