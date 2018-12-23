Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 1.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 2,371 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 149,793 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.04 million, down from 152,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or 894.29% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell: Investigating Circumstances Surrounding Employee’s Submission of Certain Expense Reports for Customer Entertainment, Gifts; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS: CASCADE AEROSPACE SELECTS ROCKWELL COLLINS; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL AIR FORCE SELECTS ROCKWELL COLLINS TO SUPPORT FLIGHT OPS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 167.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/03/2018 – ZeroBounce Provides Marketers with Solution Amidst Facebook Usage Decline; 02/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Aims for Tighter Integration with the Enterprise; 12/04/2018 – BACKSTORY-Putting a spotlight on Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Highlights From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Testimony (Video); 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg hints that Facebook has considered a paid version; 26/03/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Kurt Wagner answers Facebook-Cambridge Analytica questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask The data privacy scandal has Facebook scrambling; 20/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on law firm investigating Facebook withdrawn; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony on Facebook Privacy (Video); 10/05/2018 – Google and Facebook ban Irish vote ads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Club Comm Na owns 4,130 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fincl Mngmt Professionals Inc reported 1,106 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd has 8,458 shares. Barnett reported 1,546 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Busey Tru Company has 1.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Icon Advisers Inc Communications holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 66,727 shares. Family Management has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited accumulated 0.35% or 10,840 shares. Cap Associate Ny owns 1.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,986 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,175 shares. Moreover, Somerset Grp Inc Inc Lc has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cobblestone Advisors Lc Ny invested in 4,649 shares. Michigan-based Chemical Bank has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Assetmark Inc invested in 99,663 shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 84,680 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Monday, October 9 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 3 by Mizuho. Moffett Nathanson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 8 report.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $153.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,624 shares to 17,430 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) by 10,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,300 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark sold $72.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, August 30. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $907,786. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $149,250 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, June 20. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.75M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Shares for $290,400 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. The insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 37,982 shares worth $7.74M.

Among 23 analysts covering Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard Bankshares has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc stated it has 1,550 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Lenox Wealth reported 0% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 6,943 shares. Davenport And Com Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,604 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation reported 0.09% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Bessemer Grp holds 139 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 2,440 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The accumulated 21,139 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 311,425 shares stake. First Republic Inv Management, California-based fund reported 7,294 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.16% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Peapack Gladstone reported 26,413 shares.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 425,153 shares to 629,856 shares, valued at $25.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 35,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG).