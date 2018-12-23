Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 57.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Put) (FANG) by 61.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.35 million, down from 26,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.77. About 5.57M shares traded or 88.48% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. 1,272 shares were sold by Hammes Eric D., worth $274,752 on Monday, September 10.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $174.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 32,135 shares to 157,830 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Long (VCLT) by 3,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Inv Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD).

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 11. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $202 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 15. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 25.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Illinois Tool Works Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers has 12,365 shares. Advsr Asset Inc holds 0.15% or 42,494 shares in its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Co owns 10,146 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Factory Mutual Insur Communications invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bristol John W & Company Incorporated owns 2.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 400,758 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 6,602 shares. Financial Architects invested in 2,632 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2,415 shares. Natl Asset owns 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,536 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beaumont Fincl Partners Limited Company reported 2,948 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested in 353,560 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Garde Cap reported 4,560 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 75,590 shares to 92,766 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 143,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq goes bear as momentum plays run out of gas – Yahoo News” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy provides 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 40 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 151 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, December 3. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160.0 target in Tuesday, February 6 report. Mizuho maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Tuesday, January 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $148.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Wednesday, February 3. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KLR Group on Tuesday, October 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, August 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 14. The rating was downgraded by Roth Capital on Monday, May 9 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold FANG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc reported 0.18% stake. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Meridian has 0.95% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Franklin Res has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 21,350 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.15M shares. Fincl Architects owns 22 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 115 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% or 11 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 357,152 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 6,563 shares. Scholtz And Com Limited Com has invested 4.39% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).