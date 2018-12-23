Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 38.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,960 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $624,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in American Railcar Industries Inc. (ARII) by 19.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 87,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 369,822 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.05M, down from 457,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in American Railcar Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. It closed at $69.97 lastly. It is down 70.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARII News: 01/05/2018 – American Railcar 1Q EPS 68c; 17/04/2018 – American Railcar Says It Obtained Approvals Necessary to Allow ARI to Manage Railcars Owned by Longtrain; 17/04/2018 – ARII’S LONGTRAIN GETS OKS TO ALLOW ARII TO MANAGE RAILCARS; 17/04/2018 – American Railcar Industries, Inc.’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Announces Successful Consent Solicitation From Its Noteholders; 20/04/2018 – American Railcar Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – AMERICAN RAILCAR 1Q REV. $116.2M, EST. $124.3M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in American Railcar; 22/04/2018 – DJ American Railcar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARII); 01/05/2018 – American Railcar 1Q Rev $116.2M; 01/05/2018 – AMERICAN RAILCAR 1Q EPS 68C, EST. 61C

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $146.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,694 shares to 43,584 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. The insider Hammes Eric D. sold 1,272 shares worth $274,752.

Analysts await American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.24 per share. ARII’s profit will be $9.16M for 36.44 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by American Railcar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 11 investors sold ARII shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 17.34 million shares or 0.60% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $66.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.A R.L. (NYSE:OEC) by 54,100 shares to 287,100 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 4.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

