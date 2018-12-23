Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Accenture ‘A’ (ACN) by 16.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 16,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,519 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.15M, up from 96,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Accenture ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Wealthtrust-Arizona Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 183.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust-Arizona Llc bought 3,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $515,000, up from 1,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust-Arizona Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92 million shares traded or 97.51% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $362.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,730 shares to 113,030 shares, valued at $27.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,858 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet ‘A’.

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, December 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ACN in report on Tuesday, May 31 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, June 21. On Tuesday, June 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 2 by Wedbush. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 2.1% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 15,000 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Great Lakes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 38,873 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc has 1,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jensen Mgmt invested in 3.75% or 1.77 million shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability reported 14,594 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Acropolis Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,823 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 8,255 shares. 28,328 are held by Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Burney owns 110,860 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Swedbank owns 568,729 shares. Park National Corp Oh holds 18,963 shares. Ohio-based Schulhoff & has invested 1.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 127,855 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Accenture acquires Houston consulting firm serving energy and airline industry cos. – Houston Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Knowledgent – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “The #AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Form Strategic Alliance with Zafin, Avnet ( $AVT) to Acquire Softweb Solutions – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 4 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 22. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of MDT in report on Tuesday, January 3 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 29. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, November 23. As per Tuesday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85.0 target in Wednesday, November 22 report.

Wealthtrust-Arizona Llc, which manages about $431.30M and $208.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 104,800 shares to 388,839 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.