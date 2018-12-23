Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) by 79.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 511 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87,000, down from 2,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 20.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 billion, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 5.07 million shares traded or 125.80% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 221,753 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 7,480 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 7,716 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh holds 3,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Advisor Limited Liability Com reported 5,210 shares. 36,385 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 157,414 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Goldman Sachs reported 4.81 million shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 469 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 48,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Investment has 0.72% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8897.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 700 shares to 15,667 shares, valued at $978.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,500 shares, and cut its stake in Weatherford International Plc.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $92,429 activity.

Among 22 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 8 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. HollyFrontier had 88 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, August 16. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $49 target in Thursday, February 25 report. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 6. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 9 report. JP Morgan maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Tuesday, March 13 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 6. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.34% or 727,440 shares. Charter Tru owns 1,259 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reik Co Limited Co owns 0.2% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,085 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 10,770 shares stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company owns 3,603 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment owns 613,702 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank stated it has 794 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 447,107 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 1.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,348 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Parsec Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 9,687 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 157,342 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 166,707 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 81,043 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 28. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, December 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 22 report. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, December 22 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, September 8. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Friday, June 23.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $307.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,427 shares to 31,341 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 69,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Com Cl A.