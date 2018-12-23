Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aetna Inc Common (AET) by 50.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 44,834 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 43,559 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.84 million, down from 88,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aetna Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS BOOSTED BAC, AET, NFLX, COL, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 17/04/2018 – AETNA TO RELEASE 1Q 2018 RESULTS; REPORTS SEGMENT REALIGNMENT; 27/03/2018 – Aetna to Pass on Drug Rebates to Consumers; 18/05/2018 – Aetna Opens Support Lines to the Public Following Shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics Sues Aetna for Breach of Contract in NY State Court; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 18/04/2018 – AETNA INTERNATIONAL ENTERS PARTNERSHIP DEAL W/ HUMANIS; 27/03/2018 – AETNA TO PROVIDE PHARMACY REBATES AT TIME OF SALE, ENCOURAGES T

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 38.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 6,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,567 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66 million, up from 17,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan (JPM) Asset Management, 8minutenergy Renewables and Upper Bay Form JV with Over $200M in Committed Investment Capital to Support Solar Projects – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan Chase retains top spot among U.S. banks; still No. 1 in the Valley – Phoenix Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Who were Wall Street’s biggest dealmakers of 2018? Here’s the tally. – The Business Journals” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Capital Investors has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc reported 295,886 shares. Northstar Grp Inc holds 0.17% or 3,285 shares in its portfolio. First Finance Corporation In accumulated 11,051 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 448,238 shares. Thompson Investment stated it has 101,296 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,954 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 443,501 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 73,876 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Laurel Grove Limited Liability has 2.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 41,005 shares. Forward Mngmt Lc reported 10,185 shares stake. Tcw Inc stated it has 2.01M shares. B Riley Wealth Management owns 12,848 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 21,398 were reported by Harvey Inv Limited Liability.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,026 shares to 21,574 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 7,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,210 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. On Friday, October 19 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,150 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, November 9 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 6 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 13 by Bank of America. On Monday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JPM in report on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 13 report. As per Thursday, July 6, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating.

Among 24 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Aetna had 81 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Monday, January 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) rating on Friday, April 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $144 target. On Friday, April 8 the stock rating was initiated by Cleveland with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 16 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, December 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained the shares of AET in report on Thursday, April 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.