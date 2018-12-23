Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (AFL) by 2.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 201,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.12 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $349.80M, up from 7.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aflac Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 8.13 million shares traded or 122.11% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 20,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.78M, down from 171,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $366.99. About 174,334 shares traded or 84.17% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 20.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.04 million activity. $2.88M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by KIRSCH ERIC M on Friday, June 29. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold $69,574.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 147,183 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $82.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 208,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.77M shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

Among 22 analysts covering Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Aflac Incorporated had 65 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, May 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 31 with “Sell”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Bank of America. As per Friday, September 23, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, August 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AFL in report on Monday, July 10 with “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 2 report. Raymond James upgraded Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Monday, January 22. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, December 11 by Sandler O’Neill.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $7.45 EPS, up 44.38% or $2.29 from last year’s $5.16 per share. CACC’s profit will be $144.60 million for 12.32 P/E if the $7.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.56 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $51.74 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 VASSALLUZZO SCOTT J sold $2.07 million worth of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 5,000 shares. BUSK DOUGLAS W also sold $270,100 worth of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) on Thursday, June 21. Shares for $750,000 were sold by Booth Kenneth. $921,960 worth of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) shares were sold by SMITH ARTHUR L.

Among 12 analysts covering Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:CACC), 1 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Credit Acceptance Corp had 36 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point downgraded Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) on Tuesday, September 6 to “Sell” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $335 target. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The stock of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 10. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 4 by Zacks. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $295.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 27 to “Underperform”. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Underperform” on Wednesday, March 16. Susquehanna initiated Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) on Monday, January 23 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 2 report.