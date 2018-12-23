Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 4.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 58,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.49M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 389,576 shares traded or 557.72% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 24.28% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 95.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, up from 6,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $127.16. About 3.91 million shares traded or 28.22% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 88 investors sold LRCX shares while 259 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 133.35 million shares or 1.21% less from 134.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 288,007 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 14,000 are held by Midas Mngmt. First Allied Advisory Ser has 7,110 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 180 shares stake. Hl Services Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 1,255 were reported by Investec Asset Mngmt North America. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated owns 750 shares. Optimum Invest owns 6,385 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.63% or 29,484 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Communication holds 11,587 shares. Atria Ltd stated it has 3,191 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 17,173 shares. Waddell And Reed owns 269,640 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SOXX, LRCX, AMD, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” published on October 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research’s (LRCX) CEO Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Strong Memory Aid Lam Research (LRCX) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Becomes Oversold (LRCX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $437.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,380 shares to 79,536 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 50,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,850 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Among 27 analysts covering Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lam Research Corporation had 112 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 10 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Argus Research. On Sunday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, January 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, July 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Wednesday, March 7 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Wednesday, November 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $225.0 target.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $255.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 3.62 million shares to 12.05M shares, valued at $26.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 42,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 912,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 2.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.12 million shares or 2.10% less from 19.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Fire Group Inc owns 125,687 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 12,850 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 17,006 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru owns 22 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 43,015 shares. Prudential reported 29,179 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 39,159 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 357 shares in its portfolio. 2,923 are held by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 99,965 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 29,501 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 12,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 29,386 shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $282,661 activity. Another trade for 14,317 shares valued at $224,570 was made by KOLERUS KEITH M on Tuesday, September 11.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilysys Inc. had 5 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 13 by Sidoti. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Sidoti. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti given on Saturday, November 12. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group.