Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 51.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,907 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $342,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 11.68 million shares traded or 63.76% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 12,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $215.45M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $5.31 million activity. 12,250 shares valued at $649,250 were sold by Smith Joanne D on Thursday, July 19. On Friday, July 27 Meynard Craig M sold $97,378 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 1,793 shares. $1.29M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A. EASTER WILLIAM H III sold $175,419 worth of stock. $211,460 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by Mattson George N. Shares for $1.93M were sold by Bastian Edward H on Wednesday, August 15.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on January, 10. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 28.13% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.96 per share. DAL’s profit will be $840.11M for 10.05 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.67% negative EPS growth.

