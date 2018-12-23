Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 13,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.97M, up from 77,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) by 11.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 94,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 716,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.09M, down from 810,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 896,092 shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 48.19% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, November 3. On Friday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 18. The rating was maintained by Axiom Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, August 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 14 report.

Among 11 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Bottomline Technologies had 31 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by Citigroup. The stock of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Raymond James. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, May 4 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Buy” on Monday, July 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) on Friday, December 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 2. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EPAY in report on Friday, August 26 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, August 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold EPAY shares while 88 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.64% less from 39.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 76,177 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Lc has invested 3.35% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). North Star Asset Management holds 4.18% or 716,328 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,635 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 17,011 are held by Bbva Compass Financial Bank. Parametric Associate Llc reported 136,167 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 163,748 shares. Pier Cap reported 126,273 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 100,536 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 1,900 are held by Psagot House Limited. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5,195 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 2.33% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $6.72 million activity. $413,766 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) was sold by SAVORY NIGEL K on Tuesday, August 28. On Wednesday, August 29 GRAY JENNIFER M sold $97,988 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 1,500 shares. DELUCA NORMAN J had sold 7,491 shares worth $484,337 on Monday, November 5. MULLEN JOSEPH L had sold 5,000 shares worth $322,475 on Monday, August 27. On Thursday, August 30 the insider EBERLE ROBERT A sold $644,350. D’Amato Ken sold $127,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.