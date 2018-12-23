Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 81.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 17,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,062 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $669,000, down from 21,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 35.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 38,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 68,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.67M, down from 106,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 28. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 14 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 21 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, August 12 with “Buy”. On Monday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. On Thursday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 18 report. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 23.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,110 shares to 58,404 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 18,292 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 6,340 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 3,738 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 2.28% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wms Ptnrs Llc holds 55,060 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Adv owns 33,249 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.56 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Moreover, Spc Fincl has 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.02M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.53% or 1.23M shares. Patriot Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.45 million are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.56% or 1.44M shares. Meyer Handelman holds 685,847 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. Shares for $242,261 were sold by Pritchard Marc S.. $451,186 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Majoras Deborah P on Wednesday, August 22. 20,000 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $1.86M on Monday, November 12. 47,748 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $4.39 million on Friday, November 9. On Wednesday, August 22 Fish Kathleen B sold $358,393 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,291 shares. 6,245 shares were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M, worth $580,401.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $391.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 40,104 shares to 47,933 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by SunTrust. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, September 18. Jefferies downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, July 9 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $82 target in Monday, March 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, December 22.

