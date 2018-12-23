Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 49.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 10,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,342 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $578,000, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 17.27 million shares traded or 164.71% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 25/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY MELLON CONTINUES TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Derrick Says Search for Yield Has Disappeared (Video); 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CONCLUDES INVESTOR DAY; 19/04/2018 – 76TG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Stephen A. Colella as Wealth Director in Boston, Massachusetts; 15/03/2018 – 64OX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 36AK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) by 21.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 67,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 239,921 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.06 million, down from 307,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 84,026 shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has risen 59.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $814.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexsteel Inds (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 21,559 shares to 219,663 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. AMOT’s profit will be $4.07M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q2.

Among 2 analysts covering Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allied Motion had 3 analyst reports since April 21, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 6 report. The rating was initiated by Dougherty & Company with “Neutral” on Friday, July 1. Craig Hallum initiated Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) on Thursday, April 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 5.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BK’s profit will be $949.23M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.43% negative EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc. (FRTSF) by 57,069 shares to 557,606 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

