Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 34.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 5,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,640 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.05M, down from 16,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 4.35 million shares traded or 111.45% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 29.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 64,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,306 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20M, up from 218,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of quick fix fade; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 225,000 shares worth $2.19M. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Tigress Financial on Thursday, January 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS initiated General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Tuesday, January 23. UBS has “Hold” rating and $17.0 target. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 12 with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 2 report. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by DZ Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Natixis stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Harvey Inv Comm Limited Liability invested in 144,759 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Dupont owns 98,393 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs stated it has 84,785 shares. Woodstock reported 313,517 shares. Howland Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 790,876 shares. Nomura holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 940,546 shares. Architects Inc holds 73,712 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 376,742 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Cap has invested 0.49% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Quantres Asset Management Limited reported 23,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 13.50 million shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.09 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.56 million for 9.28 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.40% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. The Allstate Corporation had 68 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Wednesday, March 1. Citigroup maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Friday, May 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $108 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, August 7. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, April 3. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 15. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 3 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Friday, February 5 with “Sector Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Compass Point. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

