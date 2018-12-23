North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Incorpor (ARC) by 57.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 414,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $862,000, down from 718,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Incorpor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 465,326 shares traded or 137.68% up from the average. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 4.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 18,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,822 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52M, down from 59,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46M shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ARC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 28.25 million shares or 2.10% more from 27.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Us-based Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Caprock Group accumulated 18,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd accumulated 421,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 69,996 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 253,246 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 720,639 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Retail Bank Of America De holds 348,864 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Pnc Financial Service Gru Incorporated stated it has 62 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. ARC Document Solutions had 11 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 3 by FBR Capital. Zacks upgraded ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) on Monday, August 31 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Zacks on Monday, September 7. The stock of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by William Blair. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 20 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, October 20. TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) on Friday, August 7 to “Hold” rating. As per Friday, January 8, the company rating was initiated by B. Riley & Co.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $893.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 4,648 shares to 49,673 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Escalade Inc Com (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 47,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Crafts Inc Com (NASDAQ:CRWS).

Analysts await ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. ARC’s profit will be $915,786 for 23.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ARC Document Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,846 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Saratoga Rech Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Concorde Asset Lc accumulated 0.34% or 5,801 shares. Paw Capital Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,000 shares. 4,926 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,400 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Co reported 71,814 shares. Busey Tru has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 12,995 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Old Republic Int Corporation reported 353,750 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1.03 million shares. Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26,623 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp reported 3.08 million shares. Lau Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,881 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $453.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 5,845 shares to 72,917 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 136,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $79.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 13. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, October 30 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 26. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, September 14. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Piper Jaffray. UBS maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 3 report. Cowen & Co maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating.