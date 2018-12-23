Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 1,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.64 million, down from 12,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Steers Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spc Financial stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garrison Bradford Assoc Incorporated reported 715 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bankshares And Trust holds 2.5% or 12,225 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Convergence Investment Ltd Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,936 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 5,226 shares. Kj Harrison holds 0.92% or 1,780 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.66% or 20,859 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited owns 2,270 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 3,745 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fjarde Ap holds 3.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 109,208 shares. 1,934 were accumulated by Central Asset Investments And Management Hldg (Hk) Limited. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 158 shares.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 106,320 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $52.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 9,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q also sold $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $4.01 million was made by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87M. 500 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

