Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 513 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,664 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.50M, up from 55,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Internat (PM) by 47.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,400 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 31,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Internat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $3.96 million on Wednesday, September 12. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.87 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Reynolds Shelley sold 437 shares worth $687,447. McGrath Judith A had sold 500 shares worth $952,500. Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envision Healthcare Corp. by 24,470 shares to 59,341 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

