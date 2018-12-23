Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1640.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 1,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17M, up from 91 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd Com (RE) by 31.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.69% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94 million, up from 9,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $213.27. About 466,998 shares traded or 58.76% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $366.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13,188 shares to 262 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,964 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Com reported 3,274 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 5.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,983 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ally Fincl has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,682 shares. Bremer Tru Natl Association accumulated 1,226 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Company has 2.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 6,861 shares. Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 2,919 shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 5.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altavista Wealth has 2,217 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 109,208 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 244,875 shares. Heritage Wealth invested in 527 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Segment Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 1,022 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 2. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 29 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 24 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 29 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Monness.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,645 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $3.09M. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.87M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q also sold $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon pushes hard in online ads – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Amazon Products on Sale This Holiday Season – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Why An AWS Spin-Off Could Be Amazon’s Best Strategic Move (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Today’s Pickup: Carriers Position Drivers Closer to Home – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 41 investors sold RE shares while 134 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 37.53 million shares or 2.97% more from 36.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil Limited has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,159 are owned by Synovus Finance. Schroder Gru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 167,322 shares. 279,291 are held by Sei Co. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). 10,527 were reported by New Vernon Management Ltd Liability. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.6% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Nomura Asset Management reported 32,053 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Moreover, Ls Inv Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 139,121 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $193,788 activity.

Among 11 analysts covering Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Everest Re Group Ltd had 33 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 17 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, November 6. As per Monday, November 27, the company rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) rating on Thursday, May 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $219 target. On Thursday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, February 6. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 24 with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) rating on Monday, December 4. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $234.0 target. As per Tuesday, November 15, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.