Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 104.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 178 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $699,000, up from 171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 23,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 696,793 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.53 million, up from 673,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wright Investors Serv holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 144,837 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 279,126 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 3.15% or 159,151 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 1.54% or 724,300 shares in its portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt reported 0.8% stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 4.55M shares or 8.67% of all its holdings. 2.37 million are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Beaumont Fincl Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 21,208 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust has 214,740 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.82% or 5.76 million shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 54,554 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 135,637 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 11,854 shares. Sol Cap Management Com reported 1.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why $32 Looks So Great for BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America (BAC) call put ratio 1.6 calls to 1 put as interest and mortgage rates move lower – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $699.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,025 shares to 121,489 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,138 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 29 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 29. KBW upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 17.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $120.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 23,240 shares to 59,823 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,430 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, December 14. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 15. Needham maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. Vetr upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 13. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 27 report. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $1350.0 target. The company was maintained on Friday, October 28 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. On Monday, October 29 BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,200 shares. 500 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A. Another trade for 1,726 shares valued at $2.70M was made by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. $3.09M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Monday, August 20. 1,927 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.66 million on Wednesday, August 15. Reynolds Shelley also sold $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman’s fortuitous coincidence in Queens deal – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FT: France, Germany plan digital tax compromise – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open Second Fulfillment Center in Alberta – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Amazon Stock Looks Poised to Shine in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Latest Behind-the-Scenes Move to Compete With eBay and Walmart – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.