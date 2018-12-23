Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,514 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.67M, down from 26,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. Common (AMZN) by 7.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.84 million, up from 26,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

Another recent and important Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news was published by Zacks.com which published an article titled: “Has Union Pacific (UNP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” on November 30, 2018.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,120 shares to 4,776 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 15,979 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Oxbow invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 14.46M shares. Zweig holds 6,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 38,460 are held by Pinnacle Prns Inc. South State Corporation has invested 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Mcdonald Cap Ca holds 7.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 558,445 shares. Martin Tn accumulated 0.49% or 9,980 shares. Choate Invest holds 0.14% or 15,949 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mu Investments Co Limited reported 42,700 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, May 19 by CLSA. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, October 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11600 target in Thursday, June 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, January 20 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 20.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold 20,000 shares worth $3.28M.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, AMZN, BRK.B, FB – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon will charge sellers for safety violations – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2018: AMZN,DFRG,NKE,KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com has $2525 highest and $105 lowest target. $1652.23’s average target is 19.95% above currents $1377.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. Evercore upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, August 26 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, April 27. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, April 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, April 27. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 25 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 27 with “Outperform”. Raymond James upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, August 27. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $640 target. Axiom Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $797 target in Monday, December 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 0.51% or 913 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hhr Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 39,873 shares or 4.6% of the stock. Twin Tree LP reported 5,700 shares. 3,992 were accumulated by Northeast Consultants Incorporated. Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 439 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited has 3.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline Co owns 5,768 shares. Lincoln holds 4,229 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser has invested 6.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Friess Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemus Lc has 14,295 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Night Owl Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 15,004 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has 30,270 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 123 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.