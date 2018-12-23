Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 442.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 37,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 45,965 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.74M, up from 8,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 608,503 shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 136.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 86.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,838 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35M shares traded or 146.20% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $3.12 million activity. NETTERVILLE JAKE L sold 3,394 shares worth $416,984. Pearce David B. sold 398 shares worth $47,462. North Michael Paul had sold 7,520 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, December 12.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 9,237 shares to 33,941 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Among 18 analysts covering Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amedisys Inc. had 55 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, January 19, the company rating was upgraded by Mizuho. On Friday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. As per Thursday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Mizuho. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, January 11. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $45 target in Wednesday, November 11 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 5 by Obsidian Research Group. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, November 5 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.59, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AMED shares while 65 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 28.91 million shares or 0.67% less from 29.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 5,512 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp has 138,100 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 27,300 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt owns 122,441 shares. Invesco holds 560,697 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 78,600 shares. 3,927 are owned by Raymond James Associate. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 35,265 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 4,138 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,649 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 7,518 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 2,187 shares. 7,707 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 10 by Bernstein. Barclays Capital maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 25. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 8. Wolfe Research maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Thursday, October 29 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $147.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,622 shares to 12,708 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,981 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. $100,585 worth of stock was bought by Reynolds Catherine B on Friday, December 7. $509,612 worth of stock was bought by Malcolm Mark on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 77,810 shares valued at $15.55 million was made by Johnson S. Daniel on Friday, September 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital City Trust Fl owns 23,003 shares. Polaris Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.22% or 216,815 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,316 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,753 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 6,789 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 32,418 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 153,593 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Ohio-based Park National Oh has invested 0.93% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 9,512 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 6,303 shares. 19,174 were reported by Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Co. Moors Cabot reported 5,303 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 175,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio.