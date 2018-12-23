Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 419,100 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.27M, down from 423,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 2.09M shares traded or 90.05% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 19.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 46,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,916 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.65 million, up from 235,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 11.80M shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18

Among 24 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Airlines Group had 103 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Monday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 30. Imperial Capital maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Thursday, January 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, March 29. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, March 29 by Stephens. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target in Monday, July 17 report. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Vetr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 7,139 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 41,179 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc invested in 11,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 33,548 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Lp reported 50,000 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri owns 39,720 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 2,655 shares stake. Riverhead Lc has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0.22% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 2.03M are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 43,928 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 145,760 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has 490,942 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 25,960 shares.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Airline Stocks (AAL, UAL, DAL) Are Slumping Today – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airlines stocks seen taking off – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “AAL August 24th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2018. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines (AAL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will High Fuel Costs Mar American Airlines’ (AAL) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $385.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 21,341 shares to 301,689 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 21,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,140 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.37 million activity. BENJAMIN JEFFREY D bought $535,301 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Monday, November 19.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 selling transactions for $22.34 million activity. $1.25M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. 6,139 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $564,727 were sold by TROKA MATTHEW A.. 16,667 shares were sold by Richards Thomas E, worth $1.48 million. $350,520 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V. on Monday, September 10. LEAHY CHRISTINE A sold $531,296 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Wednesday, September 5. KULEVICH FREDERICK J. sold $216,074 worth of stock or 2,421 shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $766.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12,220 shares to 671,948 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 62,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Jump 1% on 90-Day Tariff Delay – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CDW – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Your Credit Card Rental Car Coverage Doesnâ€™t Include – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Veritable LP holds 3,146 shares. Piedmont reported 0.04% stake. Sandhill Capital Ltd Company has 215,340 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 759 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Fmr Limited Co invested in 3.17 million shares. Utd Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Swiss Bancshares holds 484,500 shares. Korea Inv reported 34,848 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Gam Ag has invested 0.09% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Hillsdale Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com accumulated 136,176 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).