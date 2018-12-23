Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 76.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 10,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $242,000, down from 14,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.39 million shares traded or 125.44% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 3.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 58.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 5,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,790 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $634,000, down from 9,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,800 shares to 48,960 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 16,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 12.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AEP’s profit will be $364.90M for 25.82 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold AEP shares while 268 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 343.71 million shares or 1.33% less from 348.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com holds 2,609 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.16% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 147,058 are held by Suntrust Banks. Advisor Prtn Limited Company owns 12,494 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership accumulated 33,627 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Usca Ria Lc has 23,815 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv holds 2,985 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.1% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). The Illinois-based First American Bank has invested 0.19% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 5,630 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 100 shares. Moreover, Davenport Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 22,746 shares. South State has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). National Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 16,394 shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $133,089 activity. Another trade for 881 shares valued at $68,319 was sold by Barton Lisa M.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Solar Stocks Poised to Surge in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EV Charging Gets $240M Push As Trump Threatens Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Bear Market Is Indeed Here: Time to Switch to Safer Assets – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Q1 Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. American Electric Power Company Inc. had 90 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Friday, July 28 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AEP in report on Monday, October 30 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 10. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Hold” on Wednesday, November 2. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 8 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 20 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, April 5. On Monday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCD in report on Monday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, March 3. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 14 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, April 25.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $354.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 39,810 shares to 98,535 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. DeBiase Francesca A. had sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67 million. Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32 million worth of stock or 201,123 shares. Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666 worth of stock or 4,782 shares.