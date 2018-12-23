Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 14,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83 million, down from 89,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 1.60 million shares traded or 167.99% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 134.40% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 134.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Express Inc (AXP) by 15.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66 million, up from 21,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01M shares traded or 180.75% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, January 8 with “Sell” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $111 target in Thursday, April 19 report. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84.0 target in Thursday, October 22 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 20 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. UBS downgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, October 26 to “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 9 report. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 6 report.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. On Wednesday, September 12 GORDON MARC D sold $2.80M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 25,948 shares. On Thursday, November 1 Squeri Stephen J sold $1.30 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 12,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,754 are owned by Trustmark Bank Trust Department. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 14,341 shares stake. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt Com accumulated 0.01% or 7,445 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc owns 5,026 shares. Philadelphia reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oakbrook Ltd Company stated it has 49,730 shares. The California-based State Bank Of The West has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rand Wealth Lc accumulated 29,091 shares. Tctc Hldg Lc stated it has 9,788 shares. Rampart Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 112,000 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.77% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fjarde Ap holds 0.31% or 196,839 shares.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $709.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technolog (VGT) by 2,120 shares to 223,089 shares, valued at $45.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 12,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,011 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 18 investors sold BEAT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 28.42 million shares or 4.07% less from 29.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Scout Invests holds 0.2% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 146,768 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 1,165 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Company holds 144,053 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.53% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 213,643 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 7,590 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And accumulated 50 shares. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Company has 1.26% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 31,293 shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc reported 0.04% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Awm holds 0.8% or 75,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company reported 21,470 shares. 2,286 were reported by Metropolitan Life Comm New York. Stifel Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 316,394 shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Us has 0.03% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 38,598 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $13.65M for 32.61 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by BioTelemetry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioTelemetry had 13 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, December 2 by Dougherty & Company. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, September 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 11 by Dougherty & Company. The stock of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, September 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 28 by Dougherty & Company. As per Thursday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $64 target. Dougherty maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41.0 target in Friday, February 23 report.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $604.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor by 243,154 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $10.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Adesto Technologies Corp..