Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 11.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 18,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,953 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.78M, down from 169,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77 million shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 32,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $128.11 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01 million shares traded or 180.74% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $666.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 13,597 shares to 25,187 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exempt Bond Index Etf by 9,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (ORCL) CEO Safra Catz and Mark Hurd on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Oracle Earnings Put Analyst Cloud Concerns to Rest? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Earnings: Decent, Even If Not Overly Exciting – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 22, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. As per Thursday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, June 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by William Blair on Friday, September 15. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, December 17. JP Morgan downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 14 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, September 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $53 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.69 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 40.94 million shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 55,076 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 101,041 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Platinum Inv Limited stated it has 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd holds 6.68% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 2.19 million shares. 325,401 were reported by Ci Invs. Fire Group Inc holds 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 7,000 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0.08% or 12,600 shares. 13,923 are held by Bowling Mgmt Llc. Hills State Bank Company holds 0.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 30,248 shares. Brighton Jones holds 28,630 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wasatch Advsr holds 118,848 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 18 report. Guggenheim maintained the shares of AXP in report on Wednesday, January 17 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Bernstein. DA Davidson initiated the shares of AXP in report on Wednesday, January 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Compass Point given on Thursday, October 12. The company was maintained on Monday, December 18 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Monday, January 25. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by Oppenheimer. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, January 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53B for 12.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pittenger Anderson Inc invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,533 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has 78,158 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp reported 9,024 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Benin Management owns 4,182 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 3,194 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth. Clarkston Capital Partners Limited Liability reported 1.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.39% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,598 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,610 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 17,423 shares. Hodges Cap Inc reported 12,907 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 41,709 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Honeywell International holds 0.93% or 153,500 shares. Finemark Natl Bancorp invested in 0.07% or 11,475 shares.