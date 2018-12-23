Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.27 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (TPRE) by 45.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 219,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, down from 482,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Third Pt Reins Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 3.57M shares traded or 394.06% up from the average. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 36.29% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UTX DISAGREES W/SEVERAL ASSERTIONS IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 10/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point reportedly seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 28/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 09/05/2018 – Third Point Reinsurance 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 22/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 20,000 shares to 945,000 shares, valued at $40.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust initiated American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Tuesday, September 13. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $128 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by SunTrust. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, July 3 with “Buy”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 18. Macquarie Research maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 28.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $66.50 million activity. 11,000 shares were sold by DiSanto Edmund, worth $1.73M. $3.30 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A. Puech Olivier sold $1.77M worth of stock. Shares for $7.03M were sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR. Another trade for 163,166 shares valued at $25.59 million was made by Marshall Steven C. on Tuesday, October 30. $6.25M worth of stock was sold by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Monday, July 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Cap Management reported 8,494 shares. Waverton Invest Limited stated it has 44,456 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Company invested in 4,225 shares. Summit Secs Grp stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The California-based Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2,481 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Field Main Financial Bank owns 340 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 6.34M shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 24,182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Middleton Ma has 71,689 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,582 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 92,268 shares. Country Trust Financial Bank holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Whitestone REIT Proposes to Declassify its Board of Trustees – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “5 Top REIT Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mortgage REITs log in a good day – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Add STORE Capital To Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold TPRE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 62.71 million shares or 8.01% less from 68.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 11,382 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 49,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 80,780 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 34,700 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,535 shares. Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 100,573 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Geode Management Ltd Company owns 830,365 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 251,400 shares. Invesco owns 1.50 million shares. Blackrock accumulated 11.60 million shares. 115,622 are owned by Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 27,310 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Third Point Reinsurance had 16 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, May 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, May 11. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, August 3. The stock of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Thursday, October 1. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Compass Point. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Bank of America. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16.5 target in Friday, September 8 report.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-1.51 EPS, down 468.29% or $1.92 from last year’s $0.41 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 978.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG May Trigger Aggregate Reinsurance, CEO Expects $800M Q4 Cat Losses – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Robinhood co-founder: ‘We want to be a full-service institution’ – Yahoo Finance” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q1 2017 Update – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2017. More interesting news about Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point (Dan Loeb) Q3 2018 Investor Letter: The Good Place – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 10, 2018.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $57.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 84,800 shares to 439,843 shares, valued at $31.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 32,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $10.47 million activity. $10.52M worth of stock was sold by Loeb Daniel S on Tuesday, September 18.