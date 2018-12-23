Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 33.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,813 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.18M, up from 50,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19M shares traded or 48.75% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28M, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Nasdaq Dubai to launch futures trading from mid-January – Reuters” on December 19, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Baker Hughes, Biogen, FedEx, Intel, Micron, Roku, Shake Shack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Appoints Anantha Chandrakasan to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices Appoints Anantha Chandrakasan to its Board – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $747.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,429 shares to 11,381 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. $443,096 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares were sold by Real Peter. STATA RAY also sold $2.01M worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Tuesday, August 28. $954,300 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by ROCHE VINCENT on Wednesday, August 1. On Monday, December 3 the insider SEIF MARGARET K sold $252,018. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $386,890 was made by Cotter Martin on Friday, June 29. NOVICH NEIL S had sold 7,500 shares worth $719,228 on Thursday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sadoff Investment Limited Com has invested 2.16% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cls Limited invested in 0% or 101 shares. Waddell & Reed invested in 889,096 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 15,282 shares. 397,872 are owned by Huntington Fincl Bank. Federated Pa has 385,742 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 57,224 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md owns 854,412 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 10 shares. 123,840 were reported by Bb&T. Laurion Mgmt Lp holds 5,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 147,655 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Analog Devices had 156 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 27. Oppenheimer maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by Drexel Hamilton. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 21 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy” rating.

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $114 target in Thursday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WDC in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 2. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 11 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, May 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Wednesday, July 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $12000 target. On Tuesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.85 million activity. LONG MARK P sold $1.77M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions invested in 1,631 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 26,560 shares. Country Trust Comml Bank holds 0% or 2 shares. Chevy Chase Holding reported 239,793 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd reported 877,125 shares. 32,741 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 17,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% or 88,837 shares. Tcw Gp Inc Inc holds 0.89% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 1.86 million shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 52,700 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Architects has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 9,183 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc owns 4.70M shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).